Our mission is to help people meet Jesus Christ. He calls each person in our world by name and invites them to get to know him. We reach out with him to help people recognize that call and grow in their relationship with him, finding the answers to life’s questions and discovering their God-given identity and purpose.



When we experience how much God loves us, together as a community like the first Christians, something powerful happens. We are ignited and we become his apostles, going out into the world with him to change lives and make his kingdom present today, here and now.



Regnum Christi is a spiritual family in the Catholic Church made up of lay members, consecrated men and women, and the priests and brothers of the religious congregation of the Legionaries of Christ. Our motto is “Thy Kingdom Come!” expressing our deep desire to make Christ and his Kingdom present here in our world today.