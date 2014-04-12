Discover the Call
Welcome to Regnum Christi
Our mission is to help people meet Jesus Christ. He calls each person in our world by name and invites them to get to know him. We reach out with him to help people recognize that call and grow in their relationship with him, finding the answers to life’s questions and discovering their God-given identity and purpose.
When we experience how much God loves us, together as a community like the first Christians, something powerful happens. We are ignited and we become his apostles, going out into the world with him to change lives and make his kingdom present today, here and now.
Regnum Christi is a spiritual family in the Catholic Church made up of lay members, consecrated men and women, and the priests and brothers of the religious congregation of the Legionaries of Christ. Our motto is “Thy Kingdom Come!” expressing our deep desire to make Christ and his Kingdom present here in our world today.
Everything begins with a personal experience of Christ and his love for us.
Our relationship with him is at the center of our lives, and inspired by his love, we want to love others as he loves us while living in constant contact with him through prayer, the Word, and the sacraments.
The Kingdom of Christ is present when we are gathered together in his name. Regnum Christi is a warm and welcoming spiritual family that is firmly dedicated to serving the Church and its mission. Our communities of apostles offer a place where people from all walks of life and different vocations can come together, inspired by the love of Christ and enthusiastic about making a difference by sharing the message of the Gospel with the world.
Regnum Christi offers a community of apostles who accompany people as they follow Christ in their concrete reality, whatever it may be, on the path to the fullness of their vocation.
We believe in supporting each other as true brothers and sisters, disciples and apostles of Jesus Christ, much like the first Christian communities.
As Regnum Christi members, we feel called to live with an apostolic dynamism that comes from our personal experience of Jesus and his love. This encounter with Christ transforms us and moves us to share him with others.
We want to be true witnesses of Christ’s love and to help others experience the joy and peace that comes from a relationship with him.
Do you want to help others and make a difference in the world?
We invite you to discover the gift of Regnum Christi and join us in making the Kingdom of Christ present in the hearts of all people and in society.
Do you want to do something to help others?
Come and discover the gift of making the Kingdom, Christ himself, present in the hearts of all people and in society.
Discover the RC mission
Discover the RC mission
Pray with RC Daily Meditations!
Receive meditations on the Gospel of the day delivered to you in a daily or weekly email. Also available on our website and mobile app, and as a podcast on all streaming podcast platforms.
Four Vocations, One Spiritual Family, One Mission
Legionaries of Christ • Consecrated Women • Lay Consecrated Men • Lay Members
Latest News
Find us near you!
Check out what Regnum Christi is doing where you are in North America, Asia, and Oceania.
Swipe to change the map by continent and click on your location.