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Today's RC Daily Meditation

August 26, 2026 – There’s No Time Like the Present
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daily meditation
Today's RC Daily Meditation
August 26, 2026 – There’s No Time Like the Present
GO TO MEDITATION
previous arrow
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daily meditation

Today's RC Daily Meditation

August 26, 2026 – There’s No Time Like the Present
GO TO MEDITATION
previous arrow
next arrow

Welcome to Regnum Christi

Our mission is to help people meet Jesus Christ.  He calls each person in our world by name and invites them to get to know him. We reach out with him to help people recognize that call and grow in their relationship with him, finding the answers to life’s questions and discovering their God-given identity and purpose. 

When we experience how much God loves us, together as a community like the first Christians, something powerful happens. We are ignited and we become his apostles, going out into the world with him to change lives and make his kingdom present today, here and now.

Regnum Christi is a spiritual family in the Catholic Church made up of lay members, consecrated men and women, and the priests and brothers of the religious congregation of the Legionaries of Christ. Our motto is “Thy Kingdom Come!” expressing our deep desire to make Christ and his Kingdom present here in our world today.

Encountering Christ

Everything begins with a personal experience of Christ and his love for us.  

Our relationship with him is at the center of our lives, and inspired by his love, we want to love others as he loves us while living in constant contact with him through prayer, the Word, and the sacraments. 

A Mission Lived in Communion

The Kingdom of Christ is present when we are gathered together in his name.  Regnum Christi is a warm and welcoming spiritual family that is firmly dedicated to serving the Church and its mission. 

Our communities of apostles offer a place where people from all walks of life and different vocations can come together, inspired by the love of Christ and enthusiastic about making a difference by sharing the message of the Gospel with the world. 

Accompaniment

Regnum Christi offers a community of apostles who accompany people as they follow Christ in their concrete reality, whatever it may be, on the path to the fullness of their vocation.

We believe in supporting each other as true brothers and sisters, disciples and apostles of Jesus Christ, much like the first Christian communities. 

Apostolic Life

As Regnum Christi members, we feel called to live with an apostolic dynamism that comes from our personal experience of Jesus and his love. This encounter with Christ transforms us and moves us to share him with others. 

We want to be true witnesses of Christ’s love and to help others experience the joy and peace that comes from a relationship with him.

DISCOVER REGNUM CHRISTI

Do you want to help others and make a difference in the world?

We invite you to discover the gift of Regnum Christi and join us in making the Kingdom of Christ present in the hearts of all people and in society.

LET'S GO

Do you want to do something to help others?

Come and discover the gift of making the Kingdom, Christ himself, present in the hearts of all people and in society.
LET'S GO
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Discover the RC mission

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Four Vocations, One Spiritual Family, One Mission

Legionaries of Christ • Consecrated Women • Lay Consecrated Men • Lay Members

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Latest News

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Alex Kucera

Atlanta

Alex Kucera has lived in Atlanta, GA, for the last 46 years. He is one of 9 children, married to his wife Karmen, and has 3 girls, one grandson, and a granddaughter on the way. Alex joined Regnum Christi in 2007. Out of the gate, he joined the Helping Hands Medical Missions apostolate and is still participating today with the Ghana Friendship Mission.

In 2009, Alex was asked to be the Atlanta RC Renewal Coordinator for the Atlanta Locality to help the RC members with the RC renewal process. Alex became a Group Leader in 2012 for four of the Atlanta Men’s Section Teams and continues today. Running in parallel, in 2013, Alex became a Team Leader and shepherded a large team of good men.

Alex was honored to be the Atlanta Mission Coordinator between 2010 to 2022 (12 years), coordinating 5-8 Holy Week Mission teams across Georgia. He also created and coordinated missions at a parish in Athens, GA, for 9 years. Alex continues to coordinate Holy Week Missions, Advent Missions, and Monthly missions at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Cumming, GA.

From 2016 to 2022, Alex also served as the Men’s Section Assistant in Atlanta. He loved working with the Men’s Section Director, the Legionaries, Consecrated, and Women’s Section leadership teams.

Alex is exceptionally grateful to the Legionaries, Consecrated, and many RC members who he’s journeyed shoulder to shoulder, growing his relationship with Christ and others along the way. He knows that there is only one way, that’s Christ’s Way, with others!